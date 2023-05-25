Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 1,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 78,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Aurora Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million and a P/E ratio of 48.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AURC. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Aurora Acquisition by 83.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the period. RPO LLC raised its position in Aurora Acquisition by 7.1% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 780,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 51,936 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aurora Acquisition by 86.4% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 225,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 104,624 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Aurora Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

