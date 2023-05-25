Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance
Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.75. The company had a trading volume of 650,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.46 and a 200-day moving average of $230.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
