Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Volume of $124.38 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for about $14.08 or 0.00053547 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $124.38 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00039735 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018360 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001026 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 430,663,100 coins and its circulating supply is 334,600,380 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

