AXQ Capital LP Invests $431,000 in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $46.88 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.