AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $15,266,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,432,000. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Price Performance

MLCO stock opened at $11.31 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.17. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.06% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

