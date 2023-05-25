AXQ Capital LP Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,101,000 after acquiring an additional 315,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,803,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,590,000 after acquiring an additional 83,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,102,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,652,000 after acquiring an additional 408,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,406,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,588,000 after buying an additional 395,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,362,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,628,000 after buying an additional 43,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZTS. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

