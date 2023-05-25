AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,284,000 after buying an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after acquiring an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 6,466,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,467,000 after acquiring an additional 575,545 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,697,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,104,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 759,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,346 shares of company stock valued at $30,342,883 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $71.77 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.