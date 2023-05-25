AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $104.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.76. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

