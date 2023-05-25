Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

Shares of AZLGF opened at C$24.60 on Monday. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.74.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients in Belgium and internationally. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, pharma, food and health, specialty agri/horti, and homecare and industrial chemicals; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, rubber and plastic additives, lubricants and metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

