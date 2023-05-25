Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Azelis Group (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
Shares of AZLGF opened at C$24.60 on Monday. Azelis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.74.
About Azelis Group
