Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.90.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised Azul from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Azul Price Performance

Shares of Azul stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. Azul has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Azul will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Azul by 10.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

