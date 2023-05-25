Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

BKR stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 110,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

