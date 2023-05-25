Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 1.02% of Balchem worth $39,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,802,000 after buying an additional 83,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Balchem by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Balchem by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,825,000 after acquiring an additional 17,532 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,040,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Balchem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 750,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 23,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $299,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,072.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.63. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

