Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) Trading Down 3%

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) shares fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.00. 1,361 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,333% from the average session volume of 95 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.50.

Ballston Spa Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.82.

Get Ballston Spa Bancorp alerts:

Ballston Spa Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. The firm offers banking, loan, investment, and management services. Its services include: checking accounts, debit card, gift & travel cards, money market accounts, savings accounts, health savings account, online banking, mobile banking, digital payments, treasury management, payment processing, commercial loans, small business loans, business credit cards, mortgage programs, new home construction loans, home improvement loans and home equity lines & loans and personal loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballston Spa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.