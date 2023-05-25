Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.43

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.79. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 13,580 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0035 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

