Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Holdings Raised by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia accounts for 6.3% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.
Bancolombia Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 222,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,274. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.
Bancolombia Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIB. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
