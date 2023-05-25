Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stock Holdings Raised by Seldon Capital LP

Seldon Capital LP grew its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,714 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Bancolombia accounts for 6.3% of Seldon Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Seldon Capital LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $7,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CIB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.89. 222,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,274. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.48.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.7332 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.28%. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CIB. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Recommended Stories

