Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 226 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,615,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $77.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.721 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

