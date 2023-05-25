Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP opened at $60.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.