Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Welltower were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Welltower by 19.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,290,000 after purchasing an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 10,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3,979.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $74.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $71.93. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

