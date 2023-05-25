Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,968 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Corteva were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,502,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,875,000 after acquiring an additional 537,511 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 36,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $3,831,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 255,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after purchasing an additional 33,883 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,551,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. VNET Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

