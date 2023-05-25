Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,210,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,427,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,231,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $276.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.36.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

Insider Transactions at MarketAxess

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

