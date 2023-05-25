Barclays Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

S opened at $19.88 on Monday. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average is $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 0.52.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,731,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $26,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,785 shares of company stock worth $5,854,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,585,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,480,000 after acquiring an additional 794,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,783,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,422,000 after acquiring an additional 835,305 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at $171,765,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SentinelOne by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,826,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,452,000 after buying an additional 561,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

