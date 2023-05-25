Barclays Cuts Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target to GBX 1,080

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from GBX 1,102 ($13.71) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($16.82) to GBX 1,404 ($17.46) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.56. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

