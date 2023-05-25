Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.58. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 12,691 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Barnwell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,215.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,853.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 68,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $183,215.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,987,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,853.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 300,627 shares of company stock worth $809,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.