Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.77

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as low as $2.58. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 12,691 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $26.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.
Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement
Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries
In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,215.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,987,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,286,853.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 201,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $550,108.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,918,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,944.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 300,627 shares of company stock worth $809,336 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.90% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.
