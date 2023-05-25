Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $24.12.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

