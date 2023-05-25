Begbies Traynor Group’s (BEG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.24) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 4.2 %

BEG stock opened at GBX 125 ($1.55) on Monday. Begbies Traynor Group has a twelve month low of GBX 115.50 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 156 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.88. The company has a market capitalization of £193.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6,250.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 126.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 135.13.

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Begbies Traynor Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider John M. May bought 31,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £37,465.20 ($46,598.51). 26.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

