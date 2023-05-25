Beldex (BDX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.58 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $226.25 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.07 or 0.06844104 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00053439 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,524,965 coins and its circulating supply is 5,327,924,965 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

