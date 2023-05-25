BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Stock Price Up 0%

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWFGet Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $482.31 and last traded at $482.31. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on BELIMO in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BELIMO Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.68.

BELIMO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BELIMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELIMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.