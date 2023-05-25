BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Stock Price Up 0%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $482.31 and last traded at $482.31. Approximately 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.16.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on BELIMO in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $484.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.68.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded on June 1, 1975 and is headquartered in Hinwil, Switzerland.

