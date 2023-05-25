Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter worth $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valaris by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Valaris by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.27. 206,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,412. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Valaris Limited has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $433.60 million for the quarter.

In other Valaris news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 158,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $12,117,898.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,254,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,927,574.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Valaris from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Valaris Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

