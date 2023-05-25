Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.2% of Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,178,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,009,722,000 after acquiring an additional 560,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,362,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $531,933,000 after acquiring an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $98.48. 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,807. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.35 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

