BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.74

Shares of BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and traded as high as $0.80. BIO-key International shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 10,843 shares trading hands.
BIO-key International Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81.
BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 121.02% and a negative return on equity of 65.29%.
About BIO-key International
BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.
