BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.56

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.56 and traded as low as C$7.55. BioSyent shares last traded at C$7.65, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

Separately, Bloom Burton reissued an “accumulate” rating on shares of BioSyent in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.37. The company has a market cap of C$95.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.78.

BioSyent ( CVE:RX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.90 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.638404 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells; and FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

