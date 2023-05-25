Bison Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,537,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

