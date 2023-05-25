Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

See Also

