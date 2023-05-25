Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 3,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in PayPal by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.85.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.31. 6,925,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,050,680. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.