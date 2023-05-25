Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Bison Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.46.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.77. 567,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,334. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.77 and a 200 day moving average of $104.08. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

