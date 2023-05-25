Bison Wealth LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taiyo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 296,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,705,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $11.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $405.32. The stock had a trading volume of 164,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,010. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.61 and a 12 month high of $405.38.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.