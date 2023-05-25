BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $63.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

