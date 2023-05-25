BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $63.05. 233,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52 week low of $55.07 and a 52 week high of $80.41.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 7,059 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $544,178.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,538,927.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth $70,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

