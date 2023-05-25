Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance

Black Spade Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 65,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,810. The company has a market capitalization of $217.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Black Spade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

About Black Spade Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 150.8% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,253,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 753,775 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Black Spade Acquisition by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 963,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 621,191 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Black Spade Acquisition by 563.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 728,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 618,982 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 872,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,772,000 after acquiring an additional 462,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Black Spade Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,316,000. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.