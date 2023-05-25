Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Update

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Black Spade Acquisition Stock Performance
Black Spade Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 65,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,810. The company has a market capitalization of $217.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. Black Spade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Black Spade Acquisition (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition
About Black Spade Acquisition
Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
