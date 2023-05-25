BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 669.1% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 121,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
