BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, an increase of 669.1% from the April 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.08. 121,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,700. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.51. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

