BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 70.7% from the April 30th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 799,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 138,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 10,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,532. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.41. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

