BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 2,204.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,010,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 294,420 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 544,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after buying an additional 81,881 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,626. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.02.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

