Blur (BLUR) Price Up 3.6% Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 25th. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00001821 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a market capitalization of $39.75 million and approximately $28.13 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blur has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Blur

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 476,733,189.1171994 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.47671896 USD and is down -5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $64,491,083.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

