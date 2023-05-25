BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Stock Price Down 0.7%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.66 and last traded at C$10.68. Approximately 17,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 16,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.80.

