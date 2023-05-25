BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Update

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the April 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BOC Hong Kong stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.86. 9,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,818. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. BOC Hong Kong has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; payrolls, corporate deposits, and E-cheques services.

