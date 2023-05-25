Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $631.36

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.36 ($7.85) and traded as high as GBX 689 ($8.57). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 676.50 ($8.41), with a volume of 154,268 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOY. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 610 ($7.59) target price on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, March 17th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Bodycote to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 543 ($6.75) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 622.60 ($7.74).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 659.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 631.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,670.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

Bodycote Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,384.62%.

(Get Rating)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.