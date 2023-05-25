Bollard Group LLC Buys 914 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $13,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after buying an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after purchasing an additional 931,519 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 593.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 700,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 599,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,434,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Sorkin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $2,217,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,434,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,508,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,592,381 shares of company stock valued at $632,325,601 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.39.

Shares of KKR stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $60.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

