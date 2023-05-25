Bollard Group LLC Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $10,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,348,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TC Energy by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,428,000 after acquiring an additional 262,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.48. 799,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,458. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.84. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

