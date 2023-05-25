Bollard Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

USB traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 5,226,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,858,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott W. Wine acquired 30,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

