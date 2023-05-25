Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,170 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.0% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $27,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DUK traded down $1.40 on Thursday, hitting $88.76. 1,482,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.63. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $114.50. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.